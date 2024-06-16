Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Makes New $858,000 Investment in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $858,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,450,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $414,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of VBK opened at $246.93 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $195.63 and a 12 month high of $262.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.22. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

