Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,227,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 131,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 81,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 24,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 104,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,343,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $83.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $71.11 and a 52-week high of $85.89.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.