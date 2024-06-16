Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000.

VYM opened at $118.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.39 and a 200 day moving average of $115.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.40 and a 52-week high of $121.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

