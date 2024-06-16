Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunpointe LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $364,000. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNC shares. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.4 %

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $151.09 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Further Reading

