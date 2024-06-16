Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 165,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 59,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $388,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $149.91 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $123.92 and a 1-year high of $156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.01.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

