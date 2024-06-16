Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.28 Million Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,039 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 3,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,274 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in SBA Communications by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $195.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $196.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.62. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $183.64 and a 12-month high of $258.76. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.42, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.65.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $657.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.86%.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com upgraded SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen cut their price target on SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.17.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

