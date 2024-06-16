Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Takes $1.56 Million Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000. iShares Biotechnology ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Security National Bank of SO Dak boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 10,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1,810.9% in the 4th quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the last quarter. LM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,288,000. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 78,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,671,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $611,000. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $136.45 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $111.83 and a 12 month high of $141.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.126 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

