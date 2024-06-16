Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IGV. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

BATS:IGV opened at $83.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.42. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $183.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a 200-day moving average of $82.63.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

