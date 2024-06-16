Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $126.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.34. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $102.64 and a 1-year high of $132.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.3455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.