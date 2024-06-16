Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VHT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 191,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,007,000 after buying an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,320,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,205,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 532,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,283,000 after purchasing an additional 308,478 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $265.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $261.15 and its 200-day moving average is $259.27. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $222.27 and a 12 month high of $271.53. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

