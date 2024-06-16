Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SWAN Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 47,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,592,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $277,000. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 57.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after purchasing an additional 161,791 shares during the period. Finally, White Wing Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,584,000.

VBR opened at $181.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $184.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.39. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

