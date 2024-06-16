Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) PT Raised to $18.00

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Bank of America from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s previous close.

NVAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Novavax

Novavax Trading Down 4.3 %

Novavax stock opened at $14.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $23.86.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novavax will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Novavax

In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,446.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVAX. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the first quarter valued at $5,406,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Novavax during the first quarter worth about $172,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Novavax by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Novavax by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 8,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.