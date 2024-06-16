Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Shares Gap Down to $15.05

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $14.32. Novavax shares last traded at $14.08, with a volume of 3,101,597 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. B. Riley increased their target price on Novavax from $11.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Novavax from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Novavax Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.64.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.41) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news,

In other Novavax news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,406,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Novavax by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 107,511 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 10,949 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Novavax by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the period. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

