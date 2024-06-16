Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) Stock Price Down 12.4%

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 12.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.89. 3,219,527 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 4,010,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.73.

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. Novo Integrated Sciences had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 50.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 million during the quarter.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women's pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

