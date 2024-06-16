NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Gap Down to $8.42

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.42, but opened at $8.17. NuScale Power shares last traded at $8.28, with a volume of 443,729 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down previously from $7.50) on shares of NuScale Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $4.25 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on NuScale Power from $2.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

NuScale Power Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.68.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 38.66% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The business had revenue of $1.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NuScale Power Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NuScale Power

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 59,768 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.20, for a total transaction of $251,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Jose N. Reyes, Jr. sold 15,776 shares of NuScale Power stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.04, for a total value of $95,287.04. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 478,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,968.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,899 shares of company stock valued at $590,771 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of NuScale Power

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Company Profile

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

