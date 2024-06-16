Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) is Perceptive Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,917,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,540 shares during the period. Nuvalent makes up about 4.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.66% of Nuvalent worth $214,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUVL. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuvalent news, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $64,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,697,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,280,119.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $1,550,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,581,083. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 880,000 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $64,037,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,697,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,280,119.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,194,500 shares of company stock worth $86,198,420. 12.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NUVL shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Friday, May 17th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Nuvalent from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nuvalent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NUVL opened at $77.78 on Friday. Nuvalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $89.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.55.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nuvalent

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

