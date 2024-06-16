O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $20.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $21.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on O-I Glass from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.56.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on O-I Glass

O-I Glass Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OI opened at $11.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.27. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $11.46 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day moving average of $15.09.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of O-I Glass

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth about $713,000. EMC Capital Management grew its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 40.4% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 21,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its position in O-I Glass by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 230,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 104,700 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

(Get Free Report)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.