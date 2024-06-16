Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.

Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ OAKUW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.

About Oak Woods Acquisition

Oak Woods Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses that have their primary operations in technology-enabled healthcare services industry located in the Asia-pacific region.

