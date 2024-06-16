Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Oak Woods Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:OAKUW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the May 15th total of 47,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days.
Oak Woods Acquisition Stock Performance
NASDAQ OAKUW opened at $0.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Oak Woods Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.06.
About Oak Woods Acquisition
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oak Woods Acquisition
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Woods Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.