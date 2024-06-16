OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th.
OFS Capital has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.9% per year over the last three years. OFS Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 124.8% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Capital to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 124.8%.
OFS Capital Stock Performance
OFS Capital stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. OFS Capital has a 12 month low of $9.33 and a 12 month high of $12.44.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.
OFS Capital Company Profile
OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.
