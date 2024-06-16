OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) Short Interest Up 56.7% in May

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the May 15th total of 919,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 4.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OSPN shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of OneSpan from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Sidoti downgraded OneSpan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com raised OneSpan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on OneSpan from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

Get OneSpan alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSPN

Institutional Trading of OneSpan

OneSpan Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of OneSpan by 15,900.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in OneSpan by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in OneSpan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,578 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.97. OneSpan has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $64.84 million for the quarter. OneSpan had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that OneSpan will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About OneSpan

(Get Free Report)

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.