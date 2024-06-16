Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Stock Holdings Lessened by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 548,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,631 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.13% of Onsemi worth $45,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Onsemi by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its position in Onsemi by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 7,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Onsemi by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Onsemi by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC grew its position in Onsemi by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Onsemi from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Onsemi from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Onsemi from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.28.

Onsemi Price Performance

Shares of ON stock opened at $71.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.71. Onsemi has a 12 month low of $59.34 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.77.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Onsemi will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Onsemi

In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total transaction of $67,833.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

