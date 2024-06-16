Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Purchased by Raleigh Capital Management Inc.

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 107.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,980 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 87,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. 42.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Argus upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oracle

Oracle Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.