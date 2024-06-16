Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,790 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 95,391 shares during the quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $24,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Invst LLC raised its position in Oracle by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,244 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,435 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $138.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The firm has a market cap of $379.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $99.26 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.13.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,546,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total transaction of $2,320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $99,966,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORCL. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC lifted their target price on Oracle from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

