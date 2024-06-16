Orcadian Energy (LON:ORCA) Shares Down 2.6%

Orcadian Energy Plc (LON:ORCA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). 71,386 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 252,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.12).
Orcadian Energy Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.75. The firm has a market cap of £7.31 million, a PE ratio of -462.50 and a beta of -2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 11.76.
Orcadian Energy Company Profile
Orcadian Energy Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas development company in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in UKCS Seaward Licences P2244, which contains the Pilot and Harbour heavy oil discoveries; P2320, consist of Blakeney, Feugh, Dandy, and Crinan discoveries; and P2482, which include the Elke and Narwhal discoveries.
Featured Stories
