ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 22,533 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 16,189 shares.The stock last traded at $107.35 and had previously closed at $107.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

ORIX Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.90.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts expect that ORIX Co. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ORIX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ORIX by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 439,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,225,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in ORIX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 326,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in ORIX by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 175,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,356,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in ORIX by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About ORIX

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Read More

