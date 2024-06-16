Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lowered its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,590,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,183,000 after acquiring an additional 955,992 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,498,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,979,000 after acquiring an additional 601,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,937,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,834.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

PLTR stock opened at $23.57 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.56 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.88 million. Equities analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

