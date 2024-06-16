Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Down 0.5% After Insider Selling

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $22.84 and last traded at $23.15. 7,630,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 57,487,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.27.

Specifically, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $72,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $868,834.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total transaction of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,133,328.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,374,153 shares of company stock valued at $239,976,945. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. Analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675,824 shares in the last quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 314.7% in the third quarter. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd now owns 5,285,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,100 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 248,208.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,625,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.