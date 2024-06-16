Paul R. Johnston Sells 7,000 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.83, for a total transaction of $670,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,737,505.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXPO opened at $95.15 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.61 and a 52 week high of $102.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06 and a beta of 0.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.13. Exponent had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 28.13%. The company had revenue of $137.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.57%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exponent in the third quarter worth $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Exponent by 866.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Exponent by 293.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Exponent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EXPO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Exponent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Exponent from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

