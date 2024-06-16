PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Position Raised by Quarry LP

Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 310.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,220 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,774 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,930 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $105,882,000 after acquiring an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after acquiring an additional 873,181 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 1.5 %

PayPal stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

