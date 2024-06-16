Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) Short Interest Down 18.9% in May

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the May 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Paysafe Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $17.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Paysafe has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $19.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.92.

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $417.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.60 million. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paysafe will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corton Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paysafe by 27.7% during the third quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Paysafe by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Paysafe by 16.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Paysafe by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 13,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the third quarter valued at $311,000. 54.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Paysafe from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Paysafe from $11.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Paysafe from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.01.

Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.

