PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 1.8%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) was down 1.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $147.33 and last traded at $148.30. Approximately 2,330,029 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 8,885,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $151.07.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.63 and a 200-day moving average of $134.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.64.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SC US Ttgp LTD. lifted its stake in PDD by 1,414.4% in the third quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,242,000 after buying an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in PDD by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,553,962,000 after buying an additional 2,292,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,408,000 after buying an additional 97,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 32.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,475,000 after buying an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. lifted its stake in PDD by 16.6% in the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,767,000 after buying an additional 1,680,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

