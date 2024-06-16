Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $29.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.61. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $17.31 and a 1-year high of $31.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.34 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 16.29%.

In other Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 1,000 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $29,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,959.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 7.7% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its holdings in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 217,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small-to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; and credit and debit cards.

