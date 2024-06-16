PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Beacon Financial Group

Beacon Financial Group lifted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Group’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. American Trust grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. American Trust now owns 32,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 16,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,020 shares during the period. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $163.81 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $192.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $225.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.40.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.17.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

