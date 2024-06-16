Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cytokinetics from $92.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Cytokinetics from $108.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.41.

Insider Transactions at Cytokinetics

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares in the company, valued at $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Robert Wong sold 13,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $635,977.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,998.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,593 shares of company stock worth $6,445,984. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $53.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.70. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.98 and a 52-week high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.91 million. The company’s revenue was down 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.38) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

