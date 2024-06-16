Perceptive Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 101,000 ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 101,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,162,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTW Investments LP grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 11,576,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,255,000 after buying an additional 1,793,288 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,187,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,108,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867,818 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,342,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,349,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACAD opened at $14.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.80. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $33.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.06. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $205.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ACAD. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.19 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Insider Transactions at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $317,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,842 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,271.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 17,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total value of $317,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brendan Teehan sold 3,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $58,900.38. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,133 shares in the company, valued at $713,733.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,342 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.