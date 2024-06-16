Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 111,552 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,794 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,552 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $35,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 140,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,462,000 after purchasing an additional 56,271 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 658,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,082,000. Finally, Superstring Capital Management LP bought a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,867,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.06, for a total value of $725,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,965.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 19,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $2,642,928.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,778 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 93,697 shares of company stock valued at $12,700,915. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $135.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.49 and its 200 day moving average is $134.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.36. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $93.02 and a one year high of $148.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $515.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.21 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

