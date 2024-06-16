Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 1,814,608 Shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 82.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,004,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,814,608 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 9.03% of Astria Therapeutics worth $30,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,000. Finally, ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,469,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Astria Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Astria Therapeutics Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $16.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.37.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Astria Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astria Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.