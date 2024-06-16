Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys 2,477,623 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Free Report) by 166.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,477,623 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.93% of Evolus worth $41,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 353.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evolus by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

EOLS stock opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $709.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.79 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. Evolus, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.07 and a 12-month high of $15.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.31.

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. On average, analysts expect that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,477.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David N. Gill sold 3,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $46,338.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,682 shares in the company, valued at $517,475.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 5,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $78,954.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 154,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,146,477.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,406 shares of company stock worth $2,934,339. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOLS. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

