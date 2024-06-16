Perceptive Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,436,600 CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGXFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,436,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,557,000. CARGO Therapeutics comprises about 1.8% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 8.34% of CARGO Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of CARGO Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $119,821,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CARGO Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Samsara Biocapital Gp, Llc acquired 294,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $4,998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,415,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,066,713. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRGX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CARGO Therapeutics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of CARGO Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

CARGO Therapeutics Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of CRGX opened at $16.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.28. CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.14 and a one year high of $33.92.

CARGO Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRGXGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.18. Equities analysts anticipate that CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CARGO Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapies for cancer patients. The company's lead program is CRG-022, an autologous CD22 CAR T-cell product candidate designed to address resistance mechanisms by targeting CD22, an alternate tumor antigen that is expressed in B-cell malignancies.

