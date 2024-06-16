Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 534,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,100 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 1.15% of Mirum Pharmaceuticals worth $15,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 447.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $51,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, COO Peter Radovich sold 4,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total value of $111,017.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,535.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.80 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $25.92 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.14). Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.67% and a negative return on equity of 56.46%. The business had revenue of $69.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.71 million. Research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

