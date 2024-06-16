Perceptive Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lessened its position in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,074,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,316 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Zymeworks worth $11,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZYME. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,475,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,109,000 after buying an additional 823,990 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 742.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after buying an additional 727,934 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 799,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 330,213 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 177.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 156,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 100,304 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 158,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 73,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zymeworks from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Zymeworks Stock Performance

NYSE:ZYME opened at $9.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $639.22 million, a P/E ratio of -5.05 and a beta of 1.18. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $10.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 28.37% and a negative net margin of 249.63%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Zymeworks Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

