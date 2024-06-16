Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) by 70.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,384 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Establishment Labs worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Establishment Labs by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.11.

Establishment Labs ( NASDAQ:ESTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 206.05% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $37.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Establishment Labs from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

