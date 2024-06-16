Perceptive Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,255,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals were worth $44,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,462,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 461,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,719,000 after buying an additional 110,565 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 51.3% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 28,388 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ:CRNX opened at $45.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.20. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $53.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 42.50% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Jonestrading boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $131,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,581.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marc Wilson sold 6,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total transaction of $297,881.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,747,133.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 303,664 shares of company stock worth $14,239,668 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile



Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

