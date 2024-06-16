Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $73.83 Million Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Free Report) by 129.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,725,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973,227 shares during the period. Biohaven accounts for about 1.7% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $73,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $17,167,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Biohaven by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,134,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,150,000 after acquiring an additional 791,181 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $16,425,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Biohaven by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,483,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458,072 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG acquired a new stake in Biohaven during the 4th quarter worth about $46,010,000. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE BHVN opened at $33.83 on Friday. Biohaven Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $62.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.97.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Biohaven ( NYSE:BHVN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.70). Sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Vlad Coric bought 121,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.00 per share, with a total value of $4,999,991.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,788,417 shares in the company, valued at $73,325,097. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory Bailey bought 48,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,574,568 shares in the company, valued at $64,557,288. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 252,734 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,764 in the last 90 days. 16.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Biohaven from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Biohaven from $32.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on Biohaven from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Biohaven Company Profile

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

