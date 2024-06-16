Perceptive Advisors LLC Invests $16.65 Million in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,648,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASND. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Shares of ASND stock opened at $127.64 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $85.08 and a 52 week high of $161.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.80 and a 200-day moving average of $136.10.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.72 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 16,574.15% and a negative net margin of 152.68%. Research analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

