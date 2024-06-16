Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Free Report) by 63.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 383,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 671,013 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Protagonist Therapeutics worth $8,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 509,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 100,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Protagonist Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at Protagonist Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $30,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,162.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Protagonist Therapeutics news, Director William D. Waddill sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $420,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,162.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,234 shares of company stock worth $2,250,386. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on PTGX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on PTGX

Protagonist Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX opened at $33.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 2.12. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $35.96.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $254.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Protagonist Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Protagonist Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.