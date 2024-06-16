Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $21.58 Million Investment in Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC)

Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,481,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,583,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned 6.12% of Celcuity as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CELC. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the third quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $139,000. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,754,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,566,000 after acquiring an additional 60,563 shares during the period. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CELC opened at $15.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12. The company has a current ratio of 11.23, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Celcuity Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.39 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

Celcuity ( NASDAQ:CELC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.07. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Celcuity from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Celcuity in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted therapies for the treatment of various solid tumors in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the related targeted therapy for the treatment.

