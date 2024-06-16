Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 189,931 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,707,398 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 189,931 shares during the quarter. Rocket Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.89% of Rocket Pharmaceuticals worth $51,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,523,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,645,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,719,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,522,000 after purchasing an additional 131,674 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $629,000. Finally, Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,260,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $21.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.89 and a 1-year high of $32.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average is $26.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on RCKT shares. UBS Group cut their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, Director Gotham Makker sold 274,000 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $7,789,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 365,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,402,878.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares in the company, valued at $17,000,411.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 381,772 shares of company stock valued at $10,411,590. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Further Reading

