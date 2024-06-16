Perceptive Advisors LLC Purchases 219,292 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,139,950 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,292 shares during the period. RAPT Therapeutics accounts for about 1.2% of Perceptive Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of RAPT Therapeutics worth $53,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Chesapeake Capital Corp IL bought a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered RAPT Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

RAPT stock opened at $3.32 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

