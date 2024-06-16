Perceptive Advisors LLC Sells 1,307,098 Shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) by 54.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,111,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307,098 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Tango Therapeutics worth $11,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TNGX. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,471,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,645,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,945 shares during the period. Boxer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 8,198,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,937,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tango Therapeutics by 3,247.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 774,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 751,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $8.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average of $9.23. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.88 and a 12-month high of $13.03.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 44.35% and a negative net margin of 299.88%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $456,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 420,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,044,593.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,970. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TNGX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Tango Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.17.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

